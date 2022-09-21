| Taliban To Ban Pubg As It Promotes Violence Irony Not Lost On Netizens

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:22 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Pakistan and India have already implemented the ban on the popular gaming app.

Hyderabad: The news of the Taliban deciding to ban the game PUBG has led to a series of memes on social media. Taliban will also ban the short-videos app TikTok within the next three months time.

According to the Taliban, the apps are “misleading the youth” and “promoting violence”. “When you can play PUBG in real life, why waste time and money on a virtual game? Chad Taliban (sic),” wrote a Twitter user on Wednesday. “Taliban government announces ban on pubg mobile in Afghanistan because it is promoting ‘VIOLENCE’. They are like bro khelna hai to real m AK47 chalao ye kya phone m lage ho (sic),” added another Twitter user.

The Ministry of Telecommunication in a meeting with the representatives of the security sector and a representative from the Sharia law enforcement administration has decided to ban both applications in Afghanistan within a 90 days period of time. As reported on ‘Khaama Press’, TikTok must be banned within a month’s time from now and PUBG should be banned within the next 90 days.

Check out what netizens are tweeting:

