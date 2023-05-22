BGMI Is Back | Battlegrounds Mobile India | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: A lot of Indians got addicted to one game despite their age group. From children to the middle-aged, every individual’s choice was Pubg once. But ever since it was banned, BGMI became an immediate alternative for the Indians. But unfortunately, BGMI was also banned by the Indian government due to data security issues.

The gamers couldn’t find any other alternative since then for the best battlefield experience and entertainment on screen. All that disappointment and awaiting got has a full stop now. Because the BGMI game is back. Let us discuss in detail about the comeback of BGMI with the approval of the Indian government in this video.