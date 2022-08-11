Tips to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year again when residents of every colony and society come together to celebrate the festival they have dearly waited for. With the Covid 19 pandemic halting the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations for two years and as last year most societies cautiously downscaled their celebrations, 31 August this year is bound to be the big day.

While the spirit of togetherness and devotion to lord Ganesh remains high, it is also crucial to keep Mother Nature’s well-being in mind. As you and your friends delve into the elaborate arrangements leading up to the festival, consider the below suggestions to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way.

Opt for an eco-friendly Ganesh idol

The conventional idols most people use are made of Plaster of Paris (POP) which is harmful to the water bodies where they will be immersed. Instead, one can use clay idols that are 100 percent biodegradable. Seed Ganesha idols, paper pulp idols, and charcoal and clay mix idols are other options.

Limit the number of idols

Sometimes we witness more than one idol placed in a single lane which simply causes more harm to nature. Combining the funds and placing one idol per colony will decrease the resources being used and might as well double the fun with more people celebrating together.

Eco-friendly decoration

Try to erect a pandal using natural resources. Avoid using decorations made of plastic; instead use fresh flowers, leaves, flower pots, and diyas to decorate the pandals. When making a rangoli, make sure to use naturally made colors.

Consider immersing the idol in artificial tanks

When we immerse the idols in water bodies like the Hussain Sagar, we pollute not just by the POP of the idol but the flowers and other decoratives. The government is building artificial tanks across the city for immersions; identify the ones near you and do the idol visarjan there.

Limit the use of energy and reduce noise pollution

Every pandal would want to have the brightest lights and the loudest music. It sure seems fun at that moment but is gravely harmful to our future generations. You can reduce the time you use the decorative lights and play music on loudspeakers only when necessary, instead of leaving them on throughout the day. Check for lights that consume less energy.

Reduce the use of plastic

It is customary that every pandal hosts an Annadam before the Visarjan. At this time reduce the usage of plastic glasses for water. Use glasses and plates made of plants, trees, or biodegradable plates for meals and prasad distribution.

Build a compost pit

Throughout the celebrations, every day new flowers and garlands will be offered to God. Instead of immersing them with the idol, build a compost pit in your colony and put them and other organic materials in it. This compost material can later be used as a fertilizer to grow the plants in your colony.

Things to do before immersing the idol:

Use limited number of vehicles to get to the immersion point

Take breaks in between the procession and turn off the music and dim the lights

Do not litter the roads, clean up after yourselves

Make sure any plastic along with the idol is removed and discarded properly

Remove the flower garlands, cloth, and other decorative materials before immersion

If you can, donate the clothes and the coconuts to the needy

Bring back all the organic material and dispose them in the compost pit