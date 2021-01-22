Tirupati bypoll: Jana Sena waits for BJP nod to start campaign

Jana Sena chief, Pavan Kalyan is under tremendous pressure from party workers for getting the seat allotted for JSP since the BJP had little public support in the constituency

Tirupati: `Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party chief Pavan Kalyan has declared that he would campaign vigorously in all the seven Assembly segments if the BJP chose his party to contest in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection due shortly.

The matinee idol who was here to attend the party’s political affairs committee meeting, is under tremendous pressure from party workers for getting the seat allotted for JSP since the BJP had little public support in the constituency while Pavan Kalyan had tremendous fan following. They also pointed out how the BJP benefited by JSP support in the recent GHMC elections and it is only fair that the JSP is given the opportunity to contest in Tirupati.

Pavan Kalyan, however, feels that the ball is in the BJP top brass’ court in Delhi and hopes the latter would be decided in JSP favour by next week.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he expressed concern over the increasing attacks on temples and the failure of the YSR Congress Party government in the state to curb them. He was also upset that the state government was intimidating the opposition and booking cases against those who questioned it.

Reacting to the Ramatheertham incident, Pavan Kalyan said that it was a pity that the government announced replacement of Rama idol which was vandalised and a new chariot in place of the one which was burnt by miscreants in Antarvedi. “Will they do the same if a church or mosque is attacked?” he wondered and felt the culprits should be brought to book and stern action taken against them.

