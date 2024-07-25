BJP terms Telangana’s budget as ‘expenditure oriented budget’

Speaking to the media, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the budget was full of debts and that the budget would further increase the State's debts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 08:28 PM

Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP termed the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the State assembly on Thursday as an ‘expenditure oriented budget’ and stated that with meagre plan expenditure, the government would not be able to take up any development works.

“The government will be spending only Rs.33,000 crore on development. We don’t know how the State will run with this kind of budget. This is not a development-oriented budget, but a debt budget. It’s a bogus budget. An unrealistic budget. A juggling budget,” he alleged.

Accusing the Congress of deceiving the unemployed youth of the State, he said the Congress promised to pay an unemployment stipend of Rs.4,000 to each unemployed youth, but there was no mention of it in the budget.

Similarly, there was no mention of increased Aasara pension of Rs.4,000 promised by the Congress party, he said, adding that the budget was full of lies and false promises.