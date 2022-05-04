TN Governor referred anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent: Stalin

By PTI Published: Published Date - 02:25 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has been sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Stalin told the state Assembly that he has been informed by the Governor’s secretary that the bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same.

“As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill,” he said.

The Assembly had in February adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .