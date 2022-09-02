To issue recruitment notifications, TSPSC holds meeting with various depts

In order to issue recruitment notifications for vacancies under Group II and III services at the earliest, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday conducted a convergence meeting with heads of the departments.

During the meeting chaired by TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran briefed the officials about the indenting format and cautions to be exercised while furnishing important vacancy details to avoid unnecessary litigation and delays.

The State government has recently accorded permission to fill up 663 vacancies under the Group-II services and 1,373 vacancies under Group-III services.

The TSPSC has asked all departments to furnish the indents at the earliest with all relevant details, so that the Commission could issue the notification expeditiously.

Around 100 officials from various departments attended the meeting and clarified the doubts with regards to issues in the indents and details of service rules, amendments, rosters, carry forward vacancies, qualification etc.