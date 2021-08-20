To Mother Earth with love

Start small and build your way up – that’s the motto followed by yoga teacher-turned-entrepreneur Amulya Tipirneni who runs the online store The Earth Love. The online store is a curated platform of organic and consciously made products that range from comestibles, spices, accessories, stationery, household items to clothes.

One will also find familiar names like Juicy Chemistry, Arata, Bare Necessities, Hemis, to name a few here.

Having always nurtured the thought of opening a conscious product store, Amulya decided to take the plunge in 2020.

“We had a plan in place in 2019 itself, but curating brands that match my philosophy was challenging. Not every brand that markets itself as a organic, sustainable one is actually following those practices. They are broadly following it, but not really diving deep when it comes to production. The brands have a different definition for what’s sustainable. So, we had to reconsider all that when we launched the site last year,” says Amulya, who did extensive research on consciously made products, and practices before figuring out what will work for the website.

If one goes through the website, the effort definitely shows. Amulya has reached out to entrepreneurs from far-flung areas to source the products, like plantable calendars that come with Tulsi, marigold, and other plants as seeds which can be planted, then there are different types of salts – lime, za’atar, thai, ginger snap cookies, lemon tossed soybeans that are packed with goodness of health.

Each product also comes with a note that cites its organic, sustainable and biodegradable nature.

Starting out with two members initially, the team has since grown to 10 people who take care of the orders and delivery schedules. While Amulya says order quantity is scattered across the country, “most orders come from within the city, Bengaluru, and Chennai”.

But she also does a lot of sales through offline channels. Her bestseller, though, is the gift hamper that is a combination of conscious products which are customisable.

“We did a hamper for a client where we kept wooden toys made by a lady in Himachal Pradesh, then beetroot and dark chocolate cookies, apart from some teak stationery. We also suggest a better alternative that’s more in line with the theme,” says Amulya.

Depending on where they are sourcing the products from, it can her anywhere from 5 to 8 days for delivery.

