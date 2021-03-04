Toddler from Ireland treated for skin allergy in Hyderabad hospital

The team of experts led by Allergist & Immunologist, Dr. Vykarnam Nageshwar have implemented the immunological treatment path of breaking the Allergic Atopic March.

Hyderabad: For the first time in the two Telugu speaking States, a 15-month-old baby from Ireland was tested and treated for skin allergies at Aswini Allergy Centre, in Chikkadpally.

The team of experts led by Allergist & Immunologist, Dr. Vykarnam Nageshwar have implemented the immunological treatment path of breaking the Allergic Atopic March. This will enable the kid not to fall into the routine allergy related sufferings of different organs of body in coming days, a press release said.

A game changer and long term target oriented treatment in any allergic diseases is the allergy skin testing and allergen specific immunotherapy. Rest of all treatment strategies undertaken regularly comes under symptomatic treatment relief which will be for short duration only, Dr.Nageshwar said.

Some of the allergic diseases which could be successfully avoided in childhood by allergy skin testing and allergen specific immunotherapy include Allergic Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma, Allergic Sinusitis and Allergic Collitis. “Nearly 30 crore Indian population suffers from different kinds of allergic diseases. Most of the times they get to seek symptomatic treatment, just allowing allergic hypersensitivity to subside temporarily. But the patient experience intermittent episodes of allergic flare-ups, when exposed to offending allergen,” he said. Aswini Allergy Centre provides national toll free services for allergic diseases (1800-425-0095).