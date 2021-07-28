Tokyo Olympics: Indian players in action on July 29

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on Thursday

Day 6 of Tokyo games will see strong contenders from Indian contingent: Badminton champion P V Sindhu, Puglist M C Mary Kom, Shooters Manu Bhaker-Rahi Sarnobat, and Archer Atanu Das.

Archery

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am

Badminton

P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women’s Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15 am

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men’s +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45 am

MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women’s 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35 pm

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza’s Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6 am

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00 am

Hockey

India vs Argentina Men’s Pool A match: 6:00 am

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20 am

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35 am

Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45 am

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35 am

Shooting

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30 am

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16 pm