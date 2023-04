Tollywood Today: Samajavaragamana Teaser, SSMB28 Update, Simhadri Re-Release

Tollywood Today brings you the latest updates on Telugu movies and celebrities. Today’s updates include Malli Pelli songs, SSMB28 update, Samajavaragamana teaser, Simhadri re-release, and others. Watch:

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Tollywood Today brings you the latest updates on Telugu movies and celebrities. Today’s updates include Malli Pelli songs, SSMB28 update, Samajavaragamana teaser, Simhadri re-release, and others.

Watch: