Tollywood’s top directors, Rajamouli and Sukumar, love Dasara

Rajamouli called Nani's performance his career best, Sukumar said that the natural star surprised him once again with the nuance in his craft

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Tollywood has become the best film industry in Indian cinema in recent times. SS Rajamouli and Sukumar are the two top Tollywood filmmakers who pushed the boundaries with Baahubali and Pushpa, respectively. Most young filmmakers today are following the same path. And so the Telugu movies are having a national craze. The recently released pan-Indian film, Dasara, starring Natural star Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, also followed the same path as Baahubali and Pushpa.

SS Rajamouli and Sukumar watched Dasara today and totally loved the film. SS Rajamouli lauded Srikanth Odela for telling a heart-touching love story. Sukumar loved the visual narration by Srikanth. While Rajamouli called Nani‘s performance his career best, Sukumar said that the natural star surprised him once again with the nuance in his craft.

Rajamouli and Sukumar equally appreciated the performances of Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty in the film. While coming to the technicalities, SS Rajamouli appreciated the works of the cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and the music director Santhosh Narayanan. On the other hand, Sukumar loved every technical aspect of the film.

Dasara is looking unstoppable at the box office. It has already collected 87 crores at the box office, as we all know. In a couple of days, the film will collect 100 crores. The box office analysts also predict that Dasara might be the biggest hit from Telugu this year by the end of its closing collections.

Also Read Prabhas loves Dasara movie and insists industry to do more films like this