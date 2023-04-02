Prabhas loves Dasara movie and insists industry to do more films like this

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Prabhas is currently busy with completing the shooting portion of Salaar under the direction of Prashanth Neel. The film is set to be released in September 2023. Prabhas takes a little break from his shoot and spares time for the most talked-about film of the week, Dasara. He enjoyed watching Nani’s Dasara and posted about the film on his Instagram story with a word of appreciation.

Prabhas wrote that he loved Dasara. He congratulated Nani for doing such a film. It is so good to see the rebel star extending his support for the natural star’s film. Prabhas also appreciated the efforts of director Srikanth Odela, actress Keerthy Suresh, and the whole team. Prabhas also said that they should do more films like Dasara.

After winning the hearts of audiences across India, Dasara is now getting great comments from the film stars too. Superstar Mahesh Babu called Dasara a stunning film on Friday. And now, Prabhas said that he loved the film today. Getting this stellar support is going to be another great thing for Dasara.

Dasara has already collected 71 crores in gross worldwide in just 3 days. The film would easily hit the 100 crore mark in just a couple more days. This would be Nani’s highest-grossing film and also the first to join the 100 crore club. Nani is no longer a medium-range hero. He is now a pan-Indian phenomenon with Dasara.