Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ release date delayed to 2025

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

The makers will now release the film on May 23, 2025, instead of June 28, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Also, the film will most probably not be released under its previously-announced title of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, and a new title is set to be announced at a later date.

The delay is a result of the production shutdown caused by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The previous instalment, ‘Dead Reckoning Part 1’ was released in July 2023 and garnered great reviews.

The movie stars Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby among those expected to return. The Mission franchise dates back to 1996’s original film, based on the 1960s TV show. It is known for filming in locales across the globe and for at least one signature Cruise stunt that often becomes the centerpiece of its marketing campaign.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the seventh “Mission,” which landed in theatres just before the global phenomenon of Barbenheimer. Despite positive reviews and goodwill from Cruise’s last blockbuster sensation “Top Gun: Maverick,” the tentpole fell short of box office expectations with USD 567 million globally, as per Variety.

Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to continue the narrative of 2023’s Mission: Impossible. The eighth Mission is being shot with Imax cameras and will be carried in Imax theatres for a full three weeks. This comes after M:I 7 lost its Imax screens quickly because of Oppenheimer.