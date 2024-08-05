TOMCOM to organise special program for training, recruitment of nursing staff in Japan

TOMCOM has successfully placed 32 nurses of first and second batch in reputed hospitals in Japan and the third batch is successfully running.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), the registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factory, Telangana State, is organizing a special program to train and recruit qualified nursing staff to work in Japan under specified skilled workers (SSW) scheme of the Government of Japan.

So far, TOMCOM has successfully placed 32 nurses of first and second batch in reputed hospitals in Japan and the third batch is successfully running. The TOMCOM is conducting interviews for the selections of candidates for subsequent batches. Intermediate/GNM diploma/ANM, paramedical students from registered colleges in the age group of 22 to 30 years can apply for this program. No prior work experience is required.

Residential training on Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan will be provided to the selected candidates subsequently in Hyderabad. Successfully placed candidates can earn up to Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs. 1.8 lakh per month.

For more information and registration to attend interview:9951909863/9573945683.