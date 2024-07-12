Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai for Anant-Radhika Wedding

The upcoming grand celebration, set for Friday, July 12, anticipates a gathering of international dignitaries and celebrities.

By ANI Published Date - 12 July 2024, 10:40 AM

Mumbai: Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has landed in India to partake in the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Joining Blair are other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.





Joining Blair are other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.

The excitement continued to build Thursday night as reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai.





The sisters were seen exiting Kalina Airport, with Kim warmly waving to the gathered paparazzi.

Kim donned a nude dress paired with black sunglasses, while Khloe opted for a casual white T-shirt and jeans.

Social media has erupted with enthusiasm following the sisters’ arrival, with one user exclaiming, “Can’t keep calm as Kim is in India!” Another commented, “This is huge,” reflecting the overwhelming excitement surrounding the event.

Also making headlines is Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong, who has arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and South superstar Ram Charan were also spotted arriving at private Mumbai airport to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Earlier on Thursday, global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted arriving in the city, further highlighting the star-studded guest list.

Last week, pop sensation Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the couple’s Sangeet ceremony, raising expectations for today’s wedding as well.

As the day unfolds, all eyes are on the Ambani celebration, eager to see which other stars will grace this momentous occasion.

The Ambani wedding is poised to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, with an extraordinary blend of culture, glamour, and high-profile guests from around the world.