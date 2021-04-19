Top courses to do in summer 2021

Students can upskill themselves with several online courses offering career-oriented learning

By | Published: 12:03 am 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: There has been a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases globally over the past couple of weeks. Owing to this, colleges that were opened up briefly have been closed, with exams being postponed and subsequently, a lot of career-oriented aspects for students have been postponed. In a scenario like this, it has become imperative for students to take up online courses in avenues that will make them future-proof.

There are several online courses that have been trending majorly, with many students taking them up to upskill themselves for a post-pandemic future. The best part about these online courses is that most of them are free to pursue on various platforms like Udemy, Coursera, etc, requiring payment only for certification. Here’s a look at five hot courses you can take up in summer 2021.

Design Thinking

Design thinking is a set of processes – cognitive, strategic and practical, by which design concepts are developed. While it has traditionally been associated with graphic/product designers, concepts of design thinking are used in various fields, including business, music, engineering, etc. An online course in design thinking can give your career an edge.

Artificial Intelligence/Machine learning

Tech products are increasingly getting reliant on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). AI/ML has become one of the most in-demand hard skills and will remain so in the years to come. Catering to every aspect of an organization like research, personnel management, marketing, etc, AI/ML is beyond just being a part of the tech aspects of a product or a company.

Project Management

The increase in startups and new products has increased the need for good project managers. It is needed in every avenue, from engineering to healthcare to financial services to education and more. A project management course will give insights into crucial skills like budgeting, deadline management, team handling, troubleshooting, and more.

Web Development

It has become very easy for anyone to learn how to develop a website from scratch. From designing the look and feel of it to the user experience to programming the backend features, a web development course usually covers all of these. As every organization needs a website, you can freelance as a web developer as well.

Cognitive Behaviour Therapy/Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (CBT/DBT)

Awareness of mental health is increasing steadily and with the pandemic, there has been a spike in mental health issues as well. This has also led to an increase in the requirement of good counselors and therapists, specialized in handling the issues. You can take up an online course and advance your career, in addition to being able to help people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .