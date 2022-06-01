Top Indian firms show resilience post pandemic, TATA Group at top spot

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

New Delhi: Top Indian companies have shown resilience in post pandemic business conditions and TATA Group, with its brand value up 12 per cent to $24 billion, continues to be the most valuable brand in the country, a new report showed on Wednesday.

Taj Hotels (brand value up 6 per cent to $314 million) is the strongest brand in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand rating, according to leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Brands in the banking (brand value up 16 per cent), IT services (brand value up 15 per cent) and telecoms (brand value up 7 per cent) sectors in India achieve high brand value as the economy is recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Infosys (brand value up 52 per cent to $12.8 billion) has overtaken LIC (brand value up 28 per cent to $11.1 billion) to become the second most valuable Indian brand this year.

“Infosys has shown impressive growth this year, making it the fastest-growing IT services brand globally of 2022, thanks to its commitment to clients and focus on innovation,” the report mentioned.

Reliance (brand value up 5 per cent to $8.6 billion) achieved some marginal brand value growth to retain fourth position, while the State Bank of India (brand value up 29 per cent to $7.5 billion) improved one ranking position to increase from 7th to 6th.

TATA Group retains its top position “as it led by example through the Covid-19 crisis by innovating using technology to reach the masses”.

“The brand strengthened its strategic business and leadership initiatives with brand building activities across the globe. The brand’s growth with sustainable and inclusive actions at its core is the driving force behind brand TATA,” said the report.

The pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns hit the hospitality sector the most and brands had to re-invent their strategies to remain relevant to the need of tourists.

“The hospitality industry is recovering as five-star business hotels in metropolitan cities across the country have seen occupancy reach 75 per cent to 80 per cent in the past month,” the report noted.

Year 2022 is a tipping point for the Indian IT services industry – as in it, the industry crossed $200 billion in total revenue and $5 million in total workforce.

TCS (brand value up 12 per cent to $16.7 billion) and Infosys (brand value up 52 per cent to $12.8 billion) are among the top 3 most valuable brands globally at the second and third spot, respectively.

The Indian telecommunications industry is making its mark globally. India is the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.16 billion users.

Airtel (brand value of $7.7 billion) ranks No 1 in telecommunication sector in India with an impressive 28 per cent growth in brand value.

At second position, Jio (brand value up 5 per cent to $5.1 billion) shows gains in growth followed by VI (brand value of $767 million) which continues to be resilient despite its numerous business challenges.