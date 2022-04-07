TOSS announces fee payment schedule for SSC and inter exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday announced the fee payment schedule for the SSC and intermediate exams to be conducted in the month of May/June 2022.

Candidates who wish to appear for TOSS exams can pay the exam fee without a late fee from April 8 to 18. With a late fee of Rs.25 per paper and Rs.50 per paper, the exam fee will be accepted from April 19 to 25 and April 26 to 30 respectively.

The exam fee has to be paid at TS Online/Mee-Seva centres only. Payment through challan or DD would not be accepted, TOSS director, M Somi Reddy said.

