TPCC social media unit members arrested by Hyderabad Cybercrime team

The arrested persons are P.Vamshi Krishna, M.Sathish, P.Naveen, Asma Tasleem and K.Geetha, all from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Friday announced the arrest of five Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Social Media wing members in the video morphing case pertaining to Home Minister Amit Shah.

They allegedly circulated the morphed video of the speech delivered by Amit Shah during his recent election campaign and public meeting in Siddipet.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by G. Premender Reddy, BJP State General Secretary, in which he stated that the TPCC on its ‘X’ account posted a morphed video of the Home Minister. The act was an offence under the IT Act.

Based on the complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and took up investigation.

“The suspects who belong to the social media unit are tasked to monitor social media posts related to various political parties and upload them on their official and personal social media handles. Vamshi Krishna received the morphed video on his WhatsApp. He then uploaded and shared it on his social media accounts and other individuals,” said D.Kavitha, DCP (Cybercrime), Hyderabad.

The suspects were produced before the court and were sanctioned conditional bail with two sureties each. They were further directed to give attendance before the investigation officer on two days a week until further orders.