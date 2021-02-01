TPNW: Towards abolishing nuke weapons

States are also prohibited from using or threatening to use nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), or the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, is the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons with the ultimate goal being their total elimination. It was adopted on 7 July 2017, opened for signature on 20 September 2017, and entered into force on 22 January 2021.

For those nations that are party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the treaty prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons, as well as assistance and encouragement to the prohibited activities. For nuclear armed states joining the treaty, it provides for a time-bound framework for negotiations leading to the verified and irreversible elimination of its nuclear weapons programme.

A mandate adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 23 December 2016 scheduled two sessions for negotiations: 27 to 31 March and from 15 June to 7 July, 2017. The treaty passed on schedule on 7 July with 122 in favour, 1 against (Netherlands), and 1 official abstention (Singapore). 69 nations did not vote, among them all of the nuclear weapon states and all NATO members except the Netherlands

Basic Obligations

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) prohibits States Parties from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, acquiring, possessing, or stockpiling nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

Signatories are barred from transferring or receiving nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices, control over such weapons, or any assistance with activities prohibited under the Treaty.

Verification and compliance: The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons does not contain a verification regime. Each State Party must maintain its existing safeguards agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Amendments : Any State Party may propose an amendment to the Treaty at any time after its entry into force. The UN Secretary-General shall circulate the proposal to all States Parties for consideration. If a majority of States Parties register their support for the proposal within 90 days of circulation, it will be considered at the next meeting of States Parties or review conference.

Withdrawal

Each State Party has the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events related to the subject matter of the Treaty have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country. Withdrawal will take effect twelve months after the receipt of notification of withdrawal by the Depository.

Entry into Force

The Treaty entered into force on 22 January 2021, 90 days after the fiftieth instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval, or accession was deposited.

The first conference to review the status of the Treaty will convene after a period of five years following its entry into force. Subsequent review conferences will be held every six years.

