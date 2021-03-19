TRAC develops plant monitoring system

TRAC also created a portal through which potential plantation site information can be accessed through mobiles

Hyderabad: Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) developed a Plant Growth Monitoring System, which facilitates identification of potential avenue, block and individual sites for plantation through high resolution satellite data.

TRAC also created a portal through which potential plantation site information can be accessed through mobiles. A dashboard containing total information about the plantation is also developed by TRAC.

On Friday, TRAC gave demonstration to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials during a meeting on plantation at BRKR Bhavan. The Chief Secretary congratulated the TRAC team headed by Srinivas Reddy for coming up with the system and observed that this could usher in a real change in the field.

This system will be a game-changer, very timely and is in sync with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of making Telangana a green State, he said. It would also help the officials to focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, inch by inch plantation along the lakes, roads and scattered lands to ensure that no area is left vacant, he added.

