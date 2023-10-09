Tractor falls into ditch in UP’s Pilibhit, 2 teenagers drown

Two teenage boys drowned when their tractor-trolley, laden with eucalyptus trees, fell into a water-filled ditch in the Bisalpur Kotwali area of Pilibhit district.

By PTI Published Date - 11:08 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Pilibhit: Two teenage boys drowned when their tractor-trolley, laden with eucalyptus trees, fell into a water-filled ditch in the Bisalpur Kotwali area of Pilibhit district on Monday, police said.

Prashant Gangwar, 17, and his friend Shagun Kashyap, 16, were returning to their village having loaded eucalyptus trees from a depot in the Nigohi area in their tractor when they lost its control and drove it into a ditch, Bisalpur Kotwali SHO Ashok Pal said.

The boys, students of class 12 and 10, drowned in water, he said.

Their bodies were retrieved from the water by the police and sent to the district headquarters for post mortem.