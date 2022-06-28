Tractor runs over two school going students in Medak

Medak: Two school-going students died in a road accident as a tractor knocked them down at Rangampet village of Kulcharam Mandal on Tuesday. Another student has sustained serious injuries in the mishap. The deceased were Shivaipally Jaswanth (15), a ninth Class student, and Turpatla Rajinikanth (13), an eighth-class student. The injured was Ram Charan.

While the trio was proceeding to Social Welfare Residential Hostel from Zilla Parishad High School Rangampet, a tractor ran over them. While Jaswanth died on the spot, Rajnikanth died while undergoing treatment in Area Hospital Medak an hour later. Meanwhile, Charan was battling for life. The reckless driving by the tractor driver resulted in the incident. The Kulcharam Police have registered a case.