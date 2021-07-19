Trade secrets of a meme maker

Sanat Prabhu aka The Covert Indian reveals the secret behind his viral zoom meetings with celebs

Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Ever wondered what kind of dialogues could be exchanged if PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Arnab Goswami were to have a Zoom meeting? Well, one savvy content creator decided to do just that. He got all four people together for a Zoom call.

Not quite, but close, taking select portions from the personalities public addresses, Sanat Prabhu aka The Covert Indian pulled off a very realistic Zoom meeting where they discuss about their “company’s financial crisis”. The video has racked up millions of views and it’s not just politicos, Sanat pulled off similar feats with IPL players with his most popular video featuring Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, KL Rahul, ranking at the top.

An editor by profession previously, the 35-year-old now uses his editing chops to put out content that is sure make people laugh, whether it be his memes about vaccine shortages on Instagram or fake phone calls with the fiery Kangana Ranaut on YouTube.

“I never really thought I would go full-time into content creation. But when Zoom meetings became the norm, I made the video with Modi and others which went viral that I thought of giving it a shot,” says Sanat who reveals that it takes 2-3 weeks to create the fame zoom meetings with celebs, cricketers and other public personalities.

“I get people asking me in the comments what app I have used. I actually use two professional editing software to make them. I first have to go through Instagram Lives of the people I want to feature and then make a note of specific dialogues, their actions and reactions and the related time stamps. I then create a script based on these dialogues and then get editing. It’s definitely not in a day’s work,” shares Sanat.

His other videos are equally Lol-worthy, there is one with Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff where they are deep in discussion about a project which takes a minute to figure out that it’s fake. It sounds easy, but it took him three months to put out his second video edit.

“I don’t wish to personally attack anyone. My humour has to be clean. Otherwise, I couldn’t get away with half of the stuff I do,” states Sanat who regularly posts memes on his Instagram as and when a joke comes to him. Going by the frequency of his posts on social media, his humour meter is always running.

