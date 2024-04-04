Traffic advisory issued in view of Jumat ul Vida prayers on Friday

The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahalibanda, will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in connection with Jumat ul Vida prayers at the Mecca Masjid and at Jamia Masjid, Secunderabad on Friday.

Traffic from the Nayapul side towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College and vehicles from Nagulchintha / Shahalibanda towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction.

Traffic from Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

Traffic from Moosabowli area towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Shahalibanda, and Fateh Darwaza Road and motorists from Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Miralam Mandi or Bibi Bazaar.

Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar Houz and diverted towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court road / Khilwath.

In Secunderabad, Subhash Road (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 am to 1 pm and there will be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazaar to Ranigunj.

Traffic from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali PS towards Lala temple.

For those attending Jumat ul Vida prayers at Mecca Masjid, parking arrangements are made at Gulzar Function Hall, Mufeed ul Anam school, Opposite Pista House Etebar Chowk, Charminar bus station, Unani Hospital, Khilwat Grounds, Old Pension Payment office and Sardar Mahal.