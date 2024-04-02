Hyderabad Traffic Police crackdown on nuisance of modified silencers

In the last few weeks, around 1,900 cases were booked in the central and north areas of Hyderabad, and sending a strong message, the traffic cops bulldozed nearly 1000 silencers seized during a drive against the violators.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Amid complaints on nuisance by motorists using aftermarket or modified silencers, the traffic police have launched a crackdown across the city.

The aftermarket silencers leave city dwellers high and dry as the deafening sound turns unbearable for many and particularly for the children, senior citizens and patients.

“The horrific sound of the modified silencers, especially during nights when there are no traffic cops around, is very disturbing. Traffic police should work towards ending the nuisance,” pointed out Niyaz Ahmed, a lecturer from Rajendranagar.

Farzana Begum, a school teacher and resident of Falaknuma, complain that the motorcycles zooming around on the road near her house end up disturbing her children and their sleep.

“The kids wake up with a start and cry,” she said. Abdul Sattar, a businessman from Kalapather said some youngsters having Royal Enfield, Classic or Yamaha, have their bikes altered.

“The deafening sound disturbs the peaceful sleep of residents,” he complained.

The traffic police said they were continuing enforcement against motorcycles fixed with modified silencers. “Cases are booked regularly against such violations.

If people have any problem, they can complain to the local traffic inspector or even at law & order police station against the errant owners. Higher officials can also be approached,” said DCP (Traffic) II, N Ashok Kumar.