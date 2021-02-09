Traffic curbs near Tank Bund in view of GHMC Mayor elections

Traffic from Lower Tank Bund towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Katta Maisamma towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

Hyderabad: In view of the elections to the offices of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at the GHMC Office near Tank Bund on Thursday, the traffic police have placed certain restrictions in the surrounding areas.

Accordingly, traffic from Upper Tank Bund towards Liberty Junction will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue junction towards Telugu Talli Junction and traffic from Lower Tank Bund towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Katta Maisamma towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

Likewise, traffic from Himayat Nagar towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Basheerbagh – PCR Junction and Ravindra Bharathi and traffic from Basheerbagh towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic coming from Telugu Talli Junction towards Adarsh Nagar will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharathi and traffic from PCR towards Telugu Talli via Adarsh Nagar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar.

Traffic flow from BJR statue going towards Ambedkar Statue via Basheerbagh Flyover advised to take road beside Basheerbagh flyover and take left turn at Basheerbagh Junction and proceed towards PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar.

The police have requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

