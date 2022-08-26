Traffic restrictions for Hyderabad Runners Marathon on Sunday

Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the Hyderabad Runners Marathon to be held from People’s Plaza at Necklace Road to Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

The traffic diversions ‘on a need basis’ for the run between 4.30 am and 10 am are as follows:

Traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College and Nirankari Bhavan to Ravindra Bharathi.

Vehicles from Khairatabad flyover and Shadan College to proceed for Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills have to take alternate route at KCP via Taj Krishna – Road No 10 and 12, Cancer Hospital – Orissa Land towards Jubilee Hills.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on Telugu Thalli flyover at the Old Secretariat gate.

Vehicles from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli flyover, Iqbal Minar ‘U’ Turn and on Telugu Thalli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund/ Katta Maisamma Temple.

Traffic from Karbala towards Upper Tank Bund will diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda.

At Kavadiguda Crossroads, traffic will not be allowed towards Sailing Club. At DBR Mills, traffic will not be allowed towards Children Park. Traffic from Minister’s Road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta junction towards Ranigunj and Minister’s Road.

When the marathon arrives at Necklace Rotary, traffic from Begumpet towards Raj Bhavan, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Greenlands Junction towards DK Road, Ameerpet till the marathon goes beyond KBR Park Junction.

Motorists can take the following routes to proceed to Banjara Hills – via DK Road, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Nagarjuna Circle – Taj Krishna, Road No.10 and 12 Banjara Hills.

To proceed to Jubilee Hills – via DK Road, Ameerpet, Maithrivanam, Yousufguda, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Punjagutta Flyover from Begumpet towards KBR Park will be closed for traffic. At Nagarjuna Circle, traffic towards KBR Park will not be allowed till 9 am.

When the marathon enters Punjagutta flyover, traffic from Punjagutta towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No.10 and 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

At SNT Junction, traffic from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and have to take alternate route to proceed to Jubilee Hills via Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

At Sagar Society, traffic from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2 Banjara Hills will not be allowed and have to take alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

When the marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., traffic from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. The traffic from Road No.10, B/Hills will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

When the marathon reaches NTR Bhavan, traffic from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Road No.45 Cable Bridge and traffic from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No.36, Jubilee Hills and Road No.2, Banjara Hills.

Those appearing for scheduled exams of JEE and police constable recruitment tests are advised to note the diversions and start early to reach their exams centres on time, the police said.