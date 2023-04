Traffic restrictions in Cyberabad on Sunday in view of Amit Shah’s meeting 

| Traffic Restrictions In Cyberabad On Sunday In View Of Amit Shahs Meeting

There will be certain traffic restrictions in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in view of union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: In view of union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting at KVR Ground in Chevella on Sunday, there will be certain traffic restrictions in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The traffic diversion points are

*Tippukan Bridge – Narsingi – Shankarapally – Parveda X Road – Aloor – Vikarabad.

* Rotary-1 TSPA towards service road – Narsingi – Janwada – Shankarpally – Parveda X road – Vikarabad.

* CBIT T junction – Shankarpally – Parveda X Road – Aloor – Vikarabad.

*Himayathnagar X Road – Pragathi resorts – Yenkepally X Road – Aloor X road – Vikarabad.

* Moinabad – Chevella -Vikarabad.

*Aloor X Road towards Aloor – Yenkepally X Road – Pragathi Resorts – Himayath nagar X Road

*Aloor – Parveda X Road – Shankarpally – Narsingi – Hyderabad.

*Bastepur X Road towards Pamena – Pamena X Road – Nagar guda X road – Shabad.

*Shabad X Road – Pamena X Road towards Pamena – Bastepur – NH 163 – Vikarabad.