Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of the public meeting ‘Jalsa Azmat-e-Mustafa’ organized by Mushtarika Majlis-e-Amal (United Action forum) at Deccan College Grounds, Darusalam, on Saturday, moderate traffic congestion is expected on Darusalam Road from 6 pm to 11 pm.

The Hyderabad City Police in a press release requested citizens to avoid Goshamahal – Darusalam, Ek Minar – Darusalam and Sitarambagh – Darusalam roads. From 6 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, the traffic will either be stopped or diverted as per the situation and traffic diversions/closures of roads will be removed/opened after the programme concludes.

The traffic from MJ Market proceeding towards Seeta Ram Bagh, Mallepally, will not be allowed towards Darusalam and diverted towards MJ Bridge and they may reach their destination via MJ Bridge, Jummerath Bazar, Gandhi Statue, Mangalhat Market , Bhoiguda, Seeta Ram Bagh and Mallepally.

Traffic coming from Begum Bazar Chatri, Feelkhana intending to proceed towards Mallepally will be diverted towards Malakunta via Gandhi Bhavan, Ek Minar, Yousufain Dargah, Nampally Area Hospital and Vijaynagar Colony.

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from City College and Puranapul intending to proceed towards Mallepally will not be allowed towards Darusalam and will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards Afzalgunj or Puranapul.

Similarly, traffic from Mallepally and Bhoiguda Kaman will not be allowed towards Darusalam and will be diverted at Aghapura towards Ghode Ki Khabar or Char Khandil Road. Buses and heavy vehicles from Mehdipatnam will not be allowed towards Darusalam and will be diverted at Mallepally X Roads towards Vijaynagar Colony via Nampally Area Hospital, Yousufain Dargah, Ek Minar Masjid and Gandhi Bhavan.