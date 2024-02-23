Tragedy on field: Karnataka cricketer dies due to cardiac arrest during match against Tamil Nadu

The 34-year-old cricketer was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru from the RSI ground in Bengaluru. He was walking off the field along with his teammates for dinner when he collapsed on the ground.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 08:06 PM

Hoysala K

Hyderabad: Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on field during the Aegis South Zone match on Thursday.

The 34-year-old cricketer was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru from the RSI ground in Bengaluru. He was walking off the field along with his teammates for dinner when he collapsed on the ground.

The medical staff present at the ground attended to him immediately but could not save him ever after administering CPR to him. The doctors at the Bowring Hospital who examined him, confirmed that he was dead.

A bowler and a middle-order batsmam, Hoysala represented Karnataka team in the under 25-category and was also a part of the Karnataka Premier League.