| Nothing To Do With Phone Tapping Controversy Is Cheap Politics Says Kcr

Nothing to do with phone tapping; controversy is cheap politics, says KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:47 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao during an interview to a Telugu news channel, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday denied any connection with the phone tapping controversy, dismissing it as a cheap political stunt by the Congress.

Stating that phone tapping had nothing to do with the Chief Minister or Ministers, he said it was part of the intelligence gathering system by police officials.

The Intelligence wing was responsible, not the government. It cannot happen just because a Chief Minister or Ministers want to.

The issue was being unnecessarily politicised, he said, adding that tapping requires union Home Ministry’s permission and is done in a systematic manner without political interference. Neither he nor his Ministers had nothing to do with the entire phone tapping issue, he said, calling the entire episode a cheap political stunt by the Congress.

Modi bomb on Karnataka, TS soon Chandrashekhar Rao said a Modi bomb would fall on Karnataka followed by Telangana after the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP still conspiring to topple State governments.

This was evident from the statements of BJP leaders K Laxman and Maheshwar Reddy, who were repeatedly stating that the current Congress government would be ousted. Adding credence was the fact that despite allegations that A Revanth Reddy himself might turn into another Eknath Shinde in Telangana, the Chief Minister was never condemning these remarks, he said.

No more renaming of party Chandrashekhar Rao ruled out renaming the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as Telangana Rashtra Samithi once again. He emphasised the need for the party’s presence in national politics to safeguard the interests of the people.

“If we won in Telangana Assembly elections, we would have already stirred up a political storm in Maharashtra,” he added. Jagan might win While making it clear that Telangana had no link with Andhra Pradesh politics, the BRS president however said his information suggested that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would retain power.