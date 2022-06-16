Trailer for Harry Styles LGBTQIA+ movie ‘My Policeman’ released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:24 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Amazon Studios, ‘My Policeman’ is a romance drama based on members from the queer community. Set in the 1990s, it revolves around the life of a gay policeman named Tom Burgess (Harry Styles) who marries a female schoolteacher, Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) while being in relationship with a male museum curator, Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson).

The film, based on a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, explores the intricacies of these relationships and examines societal interplay. The trailer was released on Amazon Prime Video’s official YouTube on June 15.

Earlier this year, ‘Heartstopper’, a gay drama series, garnered a lot of attention on the internet. It was widely considered one of the first mainstream shows that are centred on a queer couple. This movie comes as a landmark for queer representation in mainstream cinema.

An official description stated that it is “an important and timely cultural story, shedding light on recent history while also being relevant to today’s current cultural landscape, where we are as a society and where we’re headed”.

Previously, Harry Styles has been very vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. He has waved the pride flag while performing in several concerts and also runs a pride t-shirt company, where all proceeds go to charity.

While on tour in 2017, Harry told the audience in a heartfelt speech: “If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender – whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you.” In 2021, he was nominated at the British LGBT Awards for his continued advocacy of the community.

Many Twitter users have commended Harry for his previous efforts, as well as the movie. One user quoted the trailer and wrote, “Harry is really carrying the year 2022 on his back” while another appreciated his co-star, David Dawson, “David Dawson, playing Harry’s character’s lover, is so wildly under-appreciated. See his fabulousness in: The Last Kingdom, Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders. He’s fantastic.”

The film is scheduled for a release on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

— Aishwarya Jain