Acting is his therapy

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Tue - 16 August 22

Vinay plays an important role in the aha thriller series 11th Hour.

After doing theatre for 10 years and acting in close to 50 plays and some short films and YouTube web series, Vinay Nallakadi is finally living his dream of watching himself on the big screen. His cameo appearances in movies like Wild Dog and Major have been much appreciated by everyone. Vinay plays an important role in the aha thriller series 11th Hour. He is awaiting the release of films like Hangman and Krishna Ghattam and the web series Vyooham.

Vinay’s journey into acting was situational. Right after he passed out of engineering, his elder brother passed away and he was in emotional turmoil. The stage always fascinated him and theatre began to feel like therapy. “I started watching a lot of plays and I interacted with the artistes on a regular basis. For a year I was working backstage before I was offered my first role in a play. I started out with Nishumbita Ballet And Theatre Group and then began associating with other groups. However, you cannot make a living in theatre, so I thought of making something of myself in films,” shared Vinay, who is a huge fan of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.

Vinay feels the transition from theatre to films is not easy and watching shows like Peaky Blinders and Breaking Bad helped him go through it smoothly. “As a theatre artiste, you work on your scripts very deeply, read them multiple times, and do dissections of all the scenes. This is because when you are on the stage, you are required to exaggerate a lot. When it comes to films, you need to be quick, be in your element, and breathe life into many imaginary characters simultaneously. So, to have a neat transition, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done on your craft,” says Vinay, who has acted in plays such as William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Hamlet, and Titus Andronicus, AgniVarsham, Naga-Mandala and more.

During his time in Mumbai, Vinay trained under Saurabh Sachdeva at The Actor’s Truth and was doing introductions with casting agencies. This training helped him grow as an actor and take his craft to the next level. “I would self-tape every day, watch world cinema, read a lot, and audition every day. This was the most important part of the transition to the camera,” added the 30-year-old actor.

Vinay says he is open to doing any significant and stimulating role and doesn’t want to limit himself.