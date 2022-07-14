| Transfer Of Inspectors Raises Eyebrows As A Few Of Them Facing Allegations Of Corruption

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:49 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Warangal: Transfer of six inspectors under the Warangal police commissionerate has raised eyebrows of many officers in the police department as the transfers were made following the allegations against some of them.

Police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Though the officials claimed that they were routine transfers, sources in the department told this newspaper that at least two of them had been transferred for their alleged involvement in large scale corruption.

An Inspector working with the Task Force had allegedly amassed nearly Rs one crore through the illegal means including collecting the so called ‘mamools’ from the rice millers, smugglers of the PDS rice and Gutka.

“As a Home Guard worked as the agent for him, the Home Guard was already transferred from the Task Force. And now the Inspector was also transferred,” a police officer said on condition anonymity. However, some police officials have lamented that corruption had become a routine affair as the Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were getting the postings based on the recommendations by the politicians.

“Transferring the official and placing him under the VR (Vacancy Reserve) does not mean punishment for the said officer since he can get the posting in about five to six months,” said the official.

An Inspector, who was working at a prominent police station in Hanamkonda, also allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from the wines-shop owners, and others. He was also involved in the land settlements (civil disputes). The soft approach of the senior cops is said to be the reason for rampant corruption among the station house officers (SHOs) under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi was not available for comment.

