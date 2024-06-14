Transgender person goes missing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old transgender person went missing from Suraram on Thursday. The minor, who is a native of Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, had recently left the house without informing and reached Hyderabad.

Police said, the minor was rescued by the child welfare authorities and subsequently handed over to a local voluntary transgender persons group for safe custody and rehabilitation.

However, the minor left the group as well and went missing. On being alerted, the Suraram police booked a case and took up investigation.