Trees will play vital role in protection of environment: Ramagundam CP

As part of Vana Mahostavam programme, the Commissioner of Police planted trees in police commissionerate office premises on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 06:21 PM

Peddapalli: Stating that trees would play a vital role in the protection of the environment, Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas called upon the people to plant saplings with a slogan of ‘Each One Plant One’ and raise them with a responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, CP said that trees would play a vital role in the survival of living beings, environment protection and maintaining atmospheric equilibrium. Tree was one of the most important things which would save the lives of human beings by releasing oxygen by absorbing carbon dioxide.

Growing of trees was more important for the better health of future generations, adequate rains and check pollution. So, each and every person should plant trees and raise them with responsibility, he said.

Additional DCP (Administration) C Raju, ACPs Ramesh (Godavarikhani), G Krishna (Peddapalli), R Prakash (Mancherial), students and others participated in the tree plantation programme.