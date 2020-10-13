TREI Society announces TSRJC-CET results

Candidates can download their result from the website https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in/.

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TSRJC-CET) for admissions into first-year intermediate courses were declared on Tuesday. Candidates can download their result from the website https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in/.

A total of 3,000 seats including 1,500 in MPC, 1,440 in BPC and 60 in MEC are available for admissions in 35 Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges under the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions (TREI) Society, TREI Society secretary S Venkateshwar Sharma said in a press release.

The counselling for filling of seats in MPC stream will be held on October 19 and for seats in BPC and MEC streams, the counselling will take place on October 20, he said.

