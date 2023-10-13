Tribal Gurukul Zonal Level Sports gets underway in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Khammam: The Girijana Gurukul 9th Zonal Level Sports and Games Meet (Girls) got underway at TSWRS Junior College (Girls) at Mulakalapalli in the district on Friday.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala launched the sports meet and addressed the athletes. She told the girl students to excel in all the fields. Participating in sports and games gives a moral boost to reach higher heights in one’s life.

The Collector wanted the athletes to participate in the event with a sportive spirit, take winning and losing equally and strive to better their performance matching national standards. The State government has been improving sporting infrastructure and students should make use of it, she noted.

DIEO Sulochana Rani, District Sports Officer, N Paramdhama Reddy, senior officials JS Sakru Naik, K Pratyusha, K Venkateshwarlu and others were present. The students presented colourful march fast and cultural programmes.

