Rs 1.5 crore unaccounted money seized in Nalgonda

Police said two persons, travelling on motorcycle, were found carrying Rs 1.5 crore. As they failed to furnish proof for the transaction of the amount, the money was seized and handed over to the MCC team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Police said two persons, travelling on motorcycle, were found carrying Rs 1.5 crore. As they failed to furnish proof for the transaction of the amount, the money was seized and handed over to the MCC team

Nalgonda: Police on Friday seized unaccounted Rs 1.5 crore from a vehicle during a check at Kondamalelpally check post in the district.

Police said two persons, travelling on motorcycle, were found carrying Rs 1.5 crore. As they failed to furnish proof for the transaction of the amount, the money was seized and handed over to the MCC team.

The duo told police had withdrawn the amount from SBI branch at Mallepally and were on their way to Venkateshwara Cotton Mill at Narsalla. But, they failed to provide proof of the bank transaction.

Also Read No vehicle would be allowed into Nalgonda district without checking at state border check posts: District Collector