Tribal man of Nirmal rescues fisherman of Jagtial

A native of Bellal village in Kaddam mandal, Vedma Gangaram won plaudits from many for bringing Jinka Anjaneyulu (28) ashore from swirling waters of Godavari, risking his life and showing spontaneity and valor.

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Nirmal: It was a matter of five minutes, but a life was saved and a family found inexpressible relief. A tribal farmer belonging to Kaddam mandal responded in time and rescued a fisherman of Bornapalli village in Rayakal in Jagtial district, who was accidentally washed away in the gushing waters of Godavari river on Thursday. His heroic act went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

A native of Bellal village in Kaddam mandal, Vedma Gangaram won plaudits from many for bringing Jinka Anjaneyulu (28) ashore from swirling waters of Godavari, risking his life and showing spontaneity and valor. He was felicitated and honored with cash reward by Raikal Rural Inspector S Rajesh, Sub-Inspector Jannu Arogyam and locals of the village and for saving the fisherman, who was the breadwinner of his family.

“It’s a miracle. Had Gangaram been delayed by five minutes in responding to the screams of onlookers, Anjaneyulu would have met a watery grave. His spontaneity and daring act saved the life of the fisherman. His swift response helped the latter to be alive. He rescued him with the help of a small thermocol raft meant for fishing,” Arogyam told ‘Telangana Today.’

Gangaram, a Raj Gond, who was fascinated by fishing and was a good swimmer, was fishing at the time of the mishap. “I did not wait thinking someone would rescue Anjaneyulu. I managed to save him. Rescuing him was the only thought I had and I did not mind even if I lost my life in the quest,” Gangaram stated.

Rescued five persons

The 41-year old tribal man claimed that he had rescued five persons who were about to drown in Godavari that flows between Kaddam and Raikal mandals so far. “I am proud of saving five lives. I mastered swimming and fishing as my agriculture field is located on an island of the river. However, no official recognized me,” he rued.

He is my god

Anjaneyulu, who is survived by a wife and daughter, recalled the near-death situation and was all praise for Gangaram. “I was terrified. I swallowed water twice. I was gaining confidence as he was nearing me. I hugged him soon after reaching the banks of the river. He is a god to me and would serve him lifelong. I am able to be alive because of him,” he credited.

Upon learning about the fisherman being washed away, about 200 persons of Raikal and surrounding villages gathered on a bridge across the river and were watching the instance, but all of them remained mute spectators. None of them dared to save the fisherman. By the time Policemen reached the spot, Gangaram rescued the fisherman.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .