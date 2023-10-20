Tribal organisation condemns witchcraft killing in Jharkhand’s Dumka

07:30 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Jamshedpur: Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), a tribal organisation spearheading a movement against superstitions, condemned the murder of a 55-year-old woman allegedly by her son who branded her a witch in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Thursday night.

Sabi Hansda was strangled to death in her sleep allegedly by her younger son Kanto Hembram (30) at their Badabathan block home under Raneshwar police station, according to an FIR registered by the victim’s husband, Bhairav Hembram (60).

Kanto had lost his two children within couple of years and suspected that black magic practised by his mother was the reason for it.

According to police, Kanto dragged her mother out of the house from her sleep and strangled her to death.

The accused has been arrested and police have sent the body of his mother for autopsy.

Describing the incident as “barbaric and unfortunate”, ASA president Salkhan Murmu held witch doctors and traditional rulers responsible for such incidents.

“These functionaries, mostly illiterates, directly or indirectly promote superstitions such as witchcraft,” Murmu, a former MP, said.

