ED arrests man in connection with Jharkhand liquor scam linked to state FM’s son

By ANI Published Date - 11:14 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Ranchi: Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person in connection with alleged liquor scam in Jharkhand linked to state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon’s son Rohit Oraon, officials said on Thursday.

Yogendra Tiwari has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Earlier, as per officials, ED had conducted searches at his locations and at the residence of Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon’s son Rohit Oraon in the same case.

Further information is awaited.