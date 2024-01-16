Tribal organisation urges Governor to set up panel to correct Gutti Koya spelling

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 11:50 AM

Hyderabad: Stating that due to a mistake in the spelling of Gutti Koya tribe they were denied the benefits being provided to tribal communities, the Valasa Adivasulu Samakya has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to constitute a committee to work on correction of spelling mistakes in the Schedule of Telangana for Tribals.

In a representation to the Governor, organization secretary Vetti Beema stated that the Gutti Koya community, who came from Chhattisgarh to escape the violence of Maoists, were not being provided tribal certificate in Telangana due to a spelling mistake in the Tribal Schedule of Telangana. The Schedule shows them as ‘Gutta Koya’, instead of ‘Gutti Koya’, which needs correction, he said.

The correction in the spelling would help the tribal children from the displaced Gutti Koya tribal communities, who were currently unable to pursue their education in lack of a caste certificate, he said, adding that an effort was made in Chhattisgarh few years ago to solve a similar problem to correct the spelling mistakes for tribes in State Schedule so that they could get the benefits being provided to tribal by government.

“We have spoken to people who did this work in Chhattisgarh and they will be happy to guide if the Telangana government needs it,” he said.