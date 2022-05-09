Tricks to stay motivated

Representational image

Hyderabad: When preparing for competitive exams, aspirants often slip up and feel demotivated. But, it’s important to stay motivated throughout – especially when one is preparing for TSPSC exam, which is a long drawn out process and requires proper commitment. Here are some ways that can help you stay on track:

Stay curious and enthusiastic

Curiosity may have killed the proverbial cat, but that is what gives those preparing for tough competitive exams the courage to stay motivated and surge ahead. When you remain curious, you tend to break inhibitions, push aside your worries, explore the ways in which you can excel and develop confidence. A curious bent of mind leads to questions like ‘what if’, ‘how to’, which can be given a positive twist to get that drive to find out answers. Curiosity makes you feel committed to the idea of studying and attempting the exam without worrying about result or failure.

Find ways to rejuvenate

When one starts out, the level of motivation is very high and slowly, the law of diminishing returns seeps in and slowly starts taking a toll on your motivation levels. The passion and high energy levels you found in the initial stages starts waning, especially when you encounter difficult subjects or topics and feel that you’re not cut out for the exam. Giving up seems to be an easy option at such times. But, this is when you need to look for ways to rejuvenate yourself and renew your commitment. Don’t entertain negative thoughts. Stay healthy, fresh and focused by taking care of yourself physically, mentally and emotionally.

Create a positive mental image

As children, we always wanted to grow up to ‘be this’ or ‘be that’. We would engage in vivid imagination. How about bringing the same positive imagination and create a mental picture of yourself in the role that you want to excel. To live your commitment, imagine it done. Your imagination and power of thought have a greater potential of pushing you to work harder and turn your dream into reality. But remember, there is only one way to achieve success – don’t stop at imagination; do what you say and put into practice what you are visualising in your imagination.

