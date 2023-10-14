Hyderabad: Protests erupt after young woman’s suicide amid Group-II exam postponement concerns

A young woman ended her life reportedly distressed over postponement of TSPSC group II exams. Students join in protest near Ashoknagar cross roads in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Protests break out in Hyderabad after a woman ends life

Hyderabad: Protests erupted in Ashoknagar locality here on Friday night, after a 23-year-old woman died by suicide at a hoste. Hailing from Warangal, Marri Pravalika was here in the hostel reportedly preparing for Group-II exams.

Following the suicide, groups of students and youngsters took to streets of Ashoknagar alleging that Pravallika was distressed at the postponement of Group-II exams and ended her life.

In a suicide note purportedly written by Pravallika, she asks her mother to forgive for not being able to do anything.

The incident happened in Gandhinagar police limits and the police reached Ashoknagar where protests erupted around mid night with Group exams aspirants and students joining in large numbers.

The TSPSC group II exams were recently rescheduled in view of the Assembly elections slated to be held in November next. The postponed exams are to be held on January 6 and 7 2024. These exams were to be held on November 2 and 3.

The rescheduling was necessary as the exam dates were coinciding with the election notification dates. The administrative staff would be busy in conduct of the elections.

Over 5.5 lakh students are registered to take the exam to be conducted by the TSPSC for filling up vacancies of 783 group-II posts.

test date has been rescheduled in view of the examination date coinciding with the election notification date, and since the critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election related activities, the Commission said.

A total of 783 Group – II vacancies were notified by the TSPSC and 5,51,943 candidates registered