Trisha’s ‘Hey Jude’ to stream on Telugu OTT ‘FILIM’ on Feb 5

Hyderabad: Starring Trisha and Nivin Pauly in the lead, the Telugu version of ‘Hey Jude’ is hitting Telugu OTT ‘FILIM’ on February 5. After 15 years of filmy career, Trisha made her debut in Malayalam with ‘Hey Jude’ which got released in theatres on Tuesday.

‘Hey Jude’ tells the story of Jude, played by Nivin, a peculiar character who is at odds with the situations and circumstances taking place in his life. And this peculiar character meets a person Crystal, played by Trisha, also an oddball herself. And his life takes a U turn as Crystal’s friendship gradually transforms Jude’s life.

With a wide array of shows and movies, FILIM has been entertaining the audiences with Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller ‘Pizza 2’ and a murder mystery web series ‘Vanilla’, and now adding to the list is ‘Hey Jude’ along with a bunch of new binge-worthy Telugu content. The annual plan is at Rs 189 and the quarterly plan comes at Rs 79.

