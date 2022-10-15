TRS (BRS) candidate Prabhakar Reddy campaigns in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

TRS (now BRS) candidate for Munugode by-election Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy addressing public gathering during his elections campaign at Chillapuram of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal on Saturday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS (BRS) candidate for Munugode by-election Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday asked the people to vote for him as his victory would ensure development of the constituency.

Campaigning along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Prabhakar Reddy went around Marri thanda, Botimedhi thanda, Radhanagar thanda, Porlagadda thanda, Daaka thanda, Korra thanda and Chillapuram village in Santhan Narayanpur mandal.

Addressing a gathering at Chillapuram, Reddy said he had brought Rs 600 crore for development of the constituency after winning in 2014 elections. He alleged that BJP candidate and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had however neglected the development of the constituency for the last four years. The people of Munugode were well aware that Rajgopal Reddy resigned from his MLA post and forced the by-poll on them after getting a Rs 18,000 crore contract for his company, Reddy said, asking people to chase the BJP away from Munugode for engaging in communal politics in the constituency.

Reminding the public that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had solved the fluoride problem in the constituency, he said every house was now getting safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. No woman could be seen walking kilometres with water pots on their heads as was the situation earlier.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Gongidi Sunitha MLA and ST Corporation chairman Ramachander Naik were also present.