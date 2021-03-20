TRS cadre celebrates Vani Devi’s victory

Party leaders and followers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to each other to mark the victory of Vani Devi even as several Ministers hailed her victory

By | Published: 10:23 pm 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday following the victory of TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates MLC constituency.

Party leaders and followers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to each other to mark the victory of Vani Devi even as several Ministers hailed her victory.

In a tweet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said: “Hearty congratulations to Vani Devi garu on being elected as the MBNR-RR-HYD #MLC. Yet again the citizens have proved that they stand by the leadership of CM KCR. #TelanganaWith KCR.(sic)”

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod described the victory of Vani Devi as historic. Women are getting priority under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

She thanked the graduates for striving for the victory of Vani Devi, who is the daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. After this victory, the Opposition parties should stop their meaningless arguments and false publicity stunts, she said.

She also thanked the women for working hard for the victory of Vani Devi. Another Minister Koppula Eshwar said the victory of Vani Devi reflected the people’s faith in Chief Minister, who is striving for the welfare of all communities in the State.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister, Telangana was marching on progressive path, said Eshwar, who is Social Welfare Minister.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy termed the victory of Vani Devi as victory of Telangana people and the graduates. The people in Telangana rejected the national parties and proved that the Chief Minister’s leadership is ‘Sri Rama Raksha.”

“Our government always strives for the development of the State,” he said, adding that the promises made during the elections would be fulfilled.

Advisor to the State government and Telangana Brahmana Welfare Parishad president KV Ramana Chary said the victory of Vani Devi in the MLC elections was nothing but a gift given by the graduates to the Chief Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .